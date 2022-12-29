Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA) Trading Down 0.2%

Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.64 and last traded at $23.74. Approximately 1,091 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.79.

Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January by 24.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 7,567 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January by 241.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 17,722 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January by 55.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January by 9.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January by 6.5% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Triple Stacker ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Triple Stacker ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.