Insider Selling: Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells 1,175 Shares of Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Mark Allen Stainthorpe sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.14, for a total value of C$88,289.50.

Mark Allen Stainthorpe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

On Monday, November 14th, Mark Allen Stainthorpe sold 3,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$81.99, for a total value of C$245,970.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up C$1.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$75.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,140,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,151,981. The firm has a market cap of C$83.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of C$52.93 and a 12 month high of C$88.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$78.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$72.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.80 by C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.48 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 9.8699996 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CNQ shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$85.42.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.