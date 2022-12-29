Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Acquires 957 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $11,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB stock opened at $44.09 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $57.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.73.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

