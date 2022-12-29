Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 1,514 Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRE. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 260.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 70.8% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.50.

Sempra Stock Performance

NYSE:SRE opened at $156.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.20. Sempra has a twelve month low of $129.69 and a twelve month high of $176.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.24%.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

