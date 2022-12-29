Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 13,255 Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10,475.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,930,000 after purchasing an additional 411,463 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $28.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.09. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $34.29.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.