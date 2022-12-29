Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Sells 8,786 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,786 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF makes up 0.9% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned approximately 6.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $4,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 3,940.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 546.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Shares of SPMO opened at $56.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.86. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $65.62.

