Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 260.0% from the November 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSMT opened at $22.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.56 and a 200 day moving average of $22.76. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $26.18.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,474,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 116,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 21,089 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 41,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter.

