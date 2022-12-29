Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 260.0% from the November 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BSMT opened at $22.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.56 and a 200 day moving average of $22.76. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $26.18.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF
