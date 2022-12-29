Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Short Interest Down 95.7% in December

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a decrease of 95.7% from the November 30th total of 913,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
BSCU stock opened at $15.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average is $16.21. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $19.41.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF
