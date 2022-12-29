Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Short Interest Down 95.7% in December

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a decrease of 95.7% from the November 30th total of 913,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCU stock opened at $15.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average is $16.21. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $19.41.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter.

