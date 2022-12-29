Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Short Interest Update

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,500 shares, a drop of 38.0% from the November 30th total of 144,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.
Shares of PIO stock traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $33.40. 41,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,181. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.89. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 52 week low of $27.82 and a 52 week high of $43.63.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.
PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.
