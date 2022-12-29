Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Short Interest Update

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,500 shares, a drop of 38.0% from the November 30th total of 144,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Invesco Global Water ETF Price Performance

Shares of PIO stock traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $33.40. 41,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,181. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.89. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 52 week low of $27.82 and a 52 week high of $43.63.

Invesco Global Water ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Global Water ETF

Invesco Global Water ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 33,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

