Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by McDonald Partners LLC

McDonald Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 862.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 963,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,994,000 after buying an additional 863,200 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,023.2% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 871,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,747,000 after purchasing an additional 794,359 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,533.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 838,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,993,000 after purchasing an additional 787,080 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 96.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,461,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $408,169,000 after buying an additional 716,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 891.6% during the second quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 770,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,067,000 after buying an additional 693,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of QQQ traded up $4.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $264.86. The stock had a trading volume of 499,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,040,532. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.62. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $403.57.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.