Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 104.3% from the November 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 198,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 31,432 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 93,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,434 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $843,000. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,067,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,147,000 after acquiring an additional 50,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000.

Get Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ISEM stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,309. Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $18.43 and a 1-year high of $29.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.99.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.