Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the November 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

PSCH traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,478. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.73 and a fifty-two week high of $182.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.98.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $783,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

