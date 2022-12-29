Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Keyera (KEYUF)

Keyera (OTCMKTS: KEYUF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/21/2022 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$33.00 to C$35.00.

12/21/2022 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$33.50 to C$34.00.

12/21/2022 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$34.00 to C$35.00.

12/13/2022 – Keyera was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating.

11/10/2022 – Keyera had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$34.00 to C$33.50.

11/10/2022 – Keyera had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$35.50 to C$32.00.

11/10/2022 – Keyera had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$36.00.

11/10/2022 – Keyera had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$34.00.

11/10/2022 – Keyera had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$36.00.

Keyera Stock Performance

KEYUF stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,321. Keyera Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.72 and a 12 month high of $29.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.80.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

