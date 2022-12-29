Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,200 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,438% compared to the typical daily volume of 78 call options.

SIGA Technologies Stock Down 2.5 %

SIGA stock opened at $7.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.37. SIGA Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The firm has a market cap of $532.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Trading of SIGA Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 269.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,353,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,736 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,228,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,956,000 after purchasing an additional 69,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 52.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,514,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,595,000 after purchasing an additional 521,261 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 19.5% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,376,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,763,000 after purchasing an additional 224,423 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 48.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 994,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,239,000 after purchasing an additional 325,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

Featured Stories

