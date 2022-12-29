IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART) Trading Down 0.3%

IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART – Get Rating) shares were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.67 and last traded at $26.67. Approximately 7 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.74.

IQ Healthy Hearts ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQ Healthy Hearts ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,226,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $955,000. Guardian Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in IQ Healthy Hearts ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in IQ Healthy Hearts ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

