iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) is Patton Fund Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Patton Fund Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 362,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,779 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 14.1% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Patton Fund Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $34,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.4% in the third quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.6% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 39,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after buying an additional 13,877 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,972,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 84.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 125,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,058,000 after buying an additional 57,575 shares in the last quarter.

IEF opened at $95.97 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $115.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.99.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

