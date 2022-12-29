iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF (TSE:XDV) Trading Down 0.9%

iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF (TSE:XDV – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$26.63 and last traded at C$26.67. 57,191 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 74,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.92.

iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.31.

