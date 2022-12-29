iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

IEFA opened at $61.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.