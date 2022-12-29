iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,600 shares, a decline of 96.7% from the November 30th total of 4,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,550,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,528,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,312,000 after buying an additional 156,701 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,379,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,164,000 after purchasing an additional 191,744 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 47.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,897,000 after buying an additional 263,125 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 724,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,625,000 after purchasing an additional 172,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 720,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,946,000 after acquiring an additional 24,827 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

ESGE traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $30.49. 790,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,166,303. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.64 and its 200-day moving average is $30.48. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $41.40.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.531 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.