iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) is Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 536,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,061 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 4.3% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $21,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCIA Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 466,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,515,000 after purchasing an additional 18,782 shares during the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 146,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 9,864 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

BATS EFV opened at $45.62 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

