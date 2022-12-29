iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (TSE:XMU) Trading 0.2% Higher

iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (TSE:XMU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$66.67 and last traded at C$66.67. 1,431 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 3,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$66.51.

iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$66.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$63.91.

iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a $0.1983 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

