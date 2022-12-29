iShares Premium Money Market ETF (CMR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

iShares Premium Money Market ETF (TSE:CMR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1984 per share on Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This is a boost from iShares Premium Money Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

iShares Premium Money Market ETF Stock Performance

TSE:CMR remained flat at C$50.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,094. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$50.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$50.05. iShares Premium Money Market ETF has a twelve month low of C$49.98 and a twelve month high of C$50.19.

