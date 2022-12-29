iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,859 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $17,942,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 71,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,823,000 after purchasing an additional 8,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

IWD stock opened at $149.85 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $171.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.48.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

