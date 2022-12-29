iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,671 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 1.3% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $14,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Payden & Rygel increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Motco increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of IJH stock traded up $3.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $241.93. 33,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,808. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.14.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.