iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Counsel LLC

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Country Trust Bank increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 71.9% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 171.3% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 82.5% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $67.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.39. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $85.92.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.