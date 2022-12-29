iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,394 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,081,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,448,000 after acquiring an additional 58,836 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,953,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,541,000 after purchasing an additional 77,844 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,813,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,527,000 after purchasing an additional 37,743 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6,153.1% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,649,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,379 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1,498,681.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,438,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,734 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $51.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.11. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $46.21 and a 1-year high of $66.55.

