Islay Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Islay Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Southern comprises approximately 1.2% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Southern by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 74,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Southern by 22.8% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.92.

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,442.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,025 shares of company stock worth $1,237,046 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,296,164. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.71 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

