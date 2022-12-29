Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 4,300 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,300 ($51.89) price objective on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a GBX 5,010 ($60.46) target price on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($56.72) target price on Diageo in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 3,160 ($38.14) price objective on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,950 ($47.67) price objective on Diageo in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,400 ($53.10) price objective on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,108.67 ($49.59).

DGE opened at GBX 3,668.50 ($44.27) on Monday. Diageo has a 52-week low of GBX 3,282.50 ($39.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,110 ($49.60). The firm has a market capitalization of £83.40 billion and a PE ratio of 2,620.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,684.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,710.33.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,622 ($43.71) per share, with a total value of £8,258.16 ($9,966.40). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 678 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,176.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

