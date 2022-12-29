Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Short Interest Down 54.1% in December

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 54.1% from the November 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Trading Up 1.5 %

JRONY stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.45. 1,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,947. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 52-week low of $35.06 and a 52-week high of $50.01. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.95 and its 200-day moving average is $42.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JRONY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.66.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

