John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Short Interest Up 125.0% in December

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the November 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE HEQ traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $11.50. 34,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,591. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.02.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 1.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 138,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 7.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,322 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 35.8% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 51,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,699 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 26.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 71.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 8,373 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

