John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Short Interest Up 125.0% in December

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the November 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE HEQ traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $11.50. 34,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,591. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.02.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.09%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
