JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Trading Up 2.5%

JOST Werke AG (ETR:JST – Get Rating) shares rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €53.40 ($56.81) and last traded at €53.20 ($56.60). Approximately 8,886 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 35,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at €51.90 ($55.21).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($74.47) price target on shares of JOST Werke in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($73.40) target price on shares of JOST Werke in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €73.00 ($77.66) target price on shares of JOST Werke in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get JOST Werke alerts:

JOST Werke Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $792.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €48.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €42.18.

JOST Werke Company Profile

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JOST Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOST Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.