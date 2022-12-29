JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Stake Raised by Sterling Investment Counsel LLC

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000.

JIRE opened at $49.79 on Thursday. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $54.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.86 and a 200-day moving average of $48.61.

