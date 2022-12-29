Kambi Group plc (OTCMKTS:KMBIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kambi Group plc (OTCMKTS:KMBIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the November 30th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.3 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kambi Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of KMBIF stock traded up 0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching 18.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 467. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 16.22 and a 200-day moving average price of 16.75. Kambi Group has a one year low of 14.73 and a one year high of 27.95.

Kambi Group plc operates as a business-to-business supplier of managed sports betting services to business-to-consumer gaming operators in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company's services include compliance, odds-compiling, customer intelligence, and risk management services built on an in-house developed software platform.

