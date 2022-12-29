KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the November 30th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 597,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KDDIY opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.07. KDDI has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $18.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter. KDDI had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KDDI will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers smartphone, mobile phone, and other mobile communication services, as well as fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; MVNO services; mobile services under the au brand; and voice communications, data transmission, FTTH services, and CATV services.

