Kelly CRISPR & Gene Editing Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XDNA) Shares Down 2.9%

Kelly CRISPR & Gene Editing Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XDNA – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.51 and last traded at $9.52. Approximately 3,112 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 5,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

Kelly CRISPR & Gene Editing Technology ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kelly CRISPR & Gene Editing Technology ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kelly CRISPR & Gene Editing Technology ETF by 271.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 101,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 74,210 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kelly CRISPR & Gene Editing Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $284,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Kelly CRISPR & Gene Editing Technology ETF by 3,554.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the period.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly CRISPR & Gene Editing Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly CRISPR & Gene Editing Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.