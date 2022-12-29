Kin Trading Down 8.7% This Week (KIN)

Kin (KIN) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 28th. Kin has a total market cap of $15.10 million and approximately $269,894.43 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kin token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kin has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002115 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007863 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $900.65 or 0.05441364 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.06 or 0.00495751 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000189 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Kin Token Profile
KIN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 9,999,999,195,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,117,205,856,150 tokens. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kin is https://reddit.com/r/kin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kin is kin.org/news. Kin’s official website is www.kin.org.
Buying and Selling Kin
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.
