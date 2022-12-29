Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Short Interest Update

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, an increase of 89.8% from the November 30th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Kirin Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNBWY traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.26. 20,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,509. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kirin has a 52-week low of $13.45 and a 52-week high of $17.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average is $15.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.34.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kirin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

Kirin Company Profile

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited produces and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Beer and Spirits Businesses, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals Business.

