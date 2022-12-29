KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 181.4% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 605 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at $66,000. 53.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $309,044,942.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of KKR opened at $45.20 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $76.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $887.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.74 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. Equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently -98.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

