Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Klabin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Klabin Stock Performance

Shares of KLBAY stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $7.56. 1,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,940. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.65. Klabin has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $11.04.

Klabin Cuts Dividend

Klabin Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 7.43%.

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Forestry, Paper, Conversion, and Pulp segments. The Forestry segment engages in the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus; and sale of wood logs. The Paper segment produces and sells reels of cardboard, kraftliner, and recycled paper.

