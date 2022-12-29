KlayUniverse Price Hits $0.0355 on Top Exchanges (KUT)

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. In the last week, KlayUniverse has traded down 66% against the U.S. dollar. KlayUniverse has a market cap of $1.96 million and $1,134.32 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KlayUniverse token can currently be purchased for $0.0355 or 0.00000214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KlayUniverse Profile

KlayUniverse was first traded on June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KlayUniverse is klayuniverse.com.

Buying and Selling KlayUniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.05462015 USD and is up 52.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,624.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KlayUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KlayUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

