KOK (KOK) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $564,578.31

KOK (KOK) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. KOK has a market cap of $50.52 million and $564,578.31 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KOK has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One KOK token can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000608 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00012460 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037229 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00037594 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 38.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005999 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00018961 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00227084 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003842 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000090 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.10020472 USD and is down -2.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $709,524.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.