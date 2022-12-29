Kokoswap (KOKO) Trading 1.2% Higher This Week

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 29th. Over the last seven days, Kokoswap has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kokoswap has a total market cap of $103.35 million and approximately $1,738.59 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kokoswap token can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00002414 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kokoswap Token Profile

Kokoswap’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kokoswap’s official message board is kokoswap.medium.com. Kokoswap’s official website is kokoswap.org.

Kokoswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kokoswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kokoswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

