Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Short Interest Update

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Konica Minolta Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KNCAY traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $7.55. 331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Konica Minolta has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $9.39.

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Konica Minolta had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. Analysts anticipate that Konica Minolta will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as offers IT and printing solutions and services.

