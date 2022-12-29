KRS Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,599 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for about 1.0% of KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Trading Down 1.6 %

AXP stock opened at $144.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $107.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.11. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $199.55.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.