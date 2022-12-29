KRUK Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:KRKKF) Short Interest Update

KRUK Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:KRKKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 90.1% from the November 30th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of KRUK Spólka Akcyjna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd.

KRUK Spólka Akcyjna Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KRKKF remained flat at $48.75 during midday trading on Thursday. KRUK Spólka Akcyjna has a fifty-two week low of $48.75 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50.

