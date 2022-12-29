Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Gap Up to $11.23

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.23, but opened at $11.56. Kura Oncology shares last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 449 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KURA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

Kura Oncology Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.09. The stock has a market cap of $786.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.04. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 80.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 71.1% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Kura Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kura Oncology during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

