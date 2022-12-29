Kwok Hang Ng Sells 2,000 Shares of Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.62, for a total transaction of 11,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,000 shares in the company, valued at 1,348,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kwok Hang Ng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 27th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.43, for a total transaction of 10,860.00.

On Friday, December 23rd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.57, for a total transaction of 11,140.00.

On Monday, December 12th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.82, for a total value of 9,640.00.

On Friday, December 9th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.84, for a total value of 9,680.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.69, for a total value of 9,380.00.

On Friday, December 2nd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.67, for a total value of 9,340.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.34, for a total transaction of 8,680.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.19, for a total transaction of 8,380.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.14, for a total transaction of 8,280.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.10, for a total value of 8,200.00.

Backblaze Trading Up 6.7 %

BLZE traded up 0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching 5.74. 114,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,771. Backblaze, Inc. has a 52 week low of 3.82 and a 52 week high of 18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of 5.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68.

Institutional Trading of Backblaze

Backblaze ( NASDAQ:BLZE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported -0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.36 by -0.04. Backblaze had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 54.31%. The business had revenue of 22.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 21.95 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Backblaze by 275.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Backblaze by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Backblaze in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Backblaze during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Backblaze during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 12.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLZE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Backblaze from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Backblaze from $11.00 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Backblaze to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

About Backblaze

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

