Kyowa Kirin (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Stock Price Down 1%

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF – Get Rating) shares traded down 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.28 and last traded at $22.28. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.51.

Kyowa Kirin Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.66.

Kyowa Kirin Company Profile

Kyowa Kirin Co, Ltd. manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals that focuses on the therapeutic areas of oncology, nephrology, central nervous system, and immunology worldwide. Its products include ABSTRAL, a sublingual formulation of fentanyl used for the management of episodes of breakthrough pain experienced by cancer patients; ALLELOCK, an antihistamine agent for patients with various types of allergies; CONIEL, a calcium channel blocker for hypertension and angina pectoris; Crysvita, a recombinant human monoclonal IgG1 antibody against the phosphaturic hormone fibroblast growth factor 23; ESPO, a glycoprotein and human erythropoietin; NESP, an erythropoiesis stimulating agent; and GRAN, a human colony-stimulating factor.

Further Reading

