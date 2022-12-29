Laqira Protocol (LQR) Price Tops $0.0079 on Exchanges

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 29th. Laqira Protocol has a total market capitalization of $23.74 million and $129,573.82 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Laqira Protocol has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar. One Laqira Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Laqira Protocol Token Profile

Laqira Protocol’s genesis date was November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Laqira Protocol is laqira.io.

Buying and Selling Laqira Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Laqira Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Laqira Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Laqira Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

