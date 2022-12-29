Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Buys 670 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 446.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $376,000. United Bank increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,201 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 41,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SDY traded up $1.36 on Thursday, reaching $125.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,507. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.55 and a fifty-two week high of $133.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.82 and a 200-day moving average of $122.79.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

